Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $81.74 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00011190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $81.74 million and $1.80 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018640 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,882.59 or 1.00035317 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.99351441 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $1,828,431.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

