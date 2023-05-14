VRES 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $143.92 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $65.03 million and $143.92 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VRES has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018458 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,815.38 or 1.00008503 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.02769622 USD and is up 6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $774.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

