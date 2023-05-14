Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 115 ($1.45).

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.26) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.26) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.07) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 89.86 ($1.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132.10 ($1.67). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.25. The company has a market cap of £24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,497.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.