Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Vitesse Energy Price Performance
NYSE:VTS opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Vitesse Energy has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $20.99.
In other news, President Brian Cree purchased 3,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 729,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,210,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.65 per share, for a total transaction of $83,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brian Cree purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,210,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 201,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,906 over the last three months.
Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.
