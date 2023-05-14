Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.42

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and traded as low as $4.15. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 44,653 shares trading hands.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 10,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

