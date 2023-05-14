Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $17.53 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.20.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $373.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Virtu Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VIRT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Stories

