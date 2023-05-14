Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT Lowered to $44.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.61). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $871,256.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $925,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

