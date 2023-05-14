Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Village Farms International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $7.25 to $4.15 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.04.
Village Farms International Price Performance
NASDAQ:VFF opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,838,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $933,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $877,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Village Farms International (VFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.