Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFFGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Village Farms International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $7.25 to $4.15 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.04.

Village Farms International Price Performance

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.63.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $69.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,838,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $933,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $877,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Further Reading

