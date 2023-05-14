VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 67.2% in April

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the April 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of CSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,227. The company has a market cap of $367.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $58.80.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
