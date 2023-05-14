VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 67.2% in April

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the April 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,227. The company has a market cap of $367.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

