VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 67.2% in April

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSBGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the April 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,227. The company has a market cap of $367.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.