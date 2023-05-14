VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Down 40.9% in April

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,281,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 51,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

CDL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.59. 12,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,854. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $375.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.