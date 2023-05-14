Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 273,825 Shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 82.65% of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF worth $203,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULVM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 184.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ULVM opened at $62.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $226.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.99. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $66.81.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Profile

The VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

