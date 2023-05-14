Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Home Depot worth $200,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,604,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,515,000 after acquiring an additional 90,096 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 40,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,504,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,350,000 after buying an additional 136,048 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $290.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.