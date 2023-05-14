Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,195,768 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 649.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,195,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Zimmer Biomet worth $175,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $136.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

