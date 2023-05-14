Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $242.76 Million Position in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,536,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 87.88% of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF worth $242,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $552,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period.

Shares of UIVM opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.83. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $45.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16.

The VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

