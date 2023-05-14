Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $223.88 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,427 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $223,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $170.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. CDW’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

