Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $160.33 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,190,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $160,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.64. The company has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

