Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $135.81 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of PTC worth $135,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at about $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at about $113,237,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $43,148,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PTC by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in PTC by 342.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 257,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 199,044 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.09.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $2,669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,622,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,187,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $2,669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,622,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,187,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 578,744 shares of company stock worth $73,378,940. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

