Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,636,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853,823 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $191,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newell Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

NWL opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.