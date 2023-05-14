Vertcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $82,838.89 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $82,838.89 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,714.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00300349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00572466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00067702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00425817 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,744,597 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

