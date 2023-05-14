Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $48.42 million and $8.52 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008356 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.