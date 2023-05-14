Verasity Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $48.35 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $48.35 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000657 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008293 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

