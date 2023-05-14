Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Short Interest Update

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $335.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 15,252 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $109,966.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,919,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,467.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 10,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $72,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,664,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,854.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 15,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $109,966.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,919,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,467.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 187,282 shares of company stock worth $1,338,405 over the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $22,883,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,979,000 after buying an additional 1,647,613 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 711,721 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,658,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,410,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 534,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

