Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.2 %

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

