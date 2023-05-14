Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after buying an additional 27,863 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,691,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,607,000.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $250.21 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $290.54. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.06.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

