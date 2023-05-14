Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.1 %

SCCO opened at $69.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $192,900. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

