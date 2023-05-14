Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $191.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.07 and a 200 day moving average of $219.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

