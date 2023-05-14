Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,813 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 21,200.0% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after buying an additional 2,120,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,024,000 after buying an additional 1,976,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after buying an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

General Motors Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

