Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 711 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $90.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,281 shares of company stock worth $4,207,997 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

