Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 284.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,862 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,314 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 671,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after buying an additional 63,342 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

