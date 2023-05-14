Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 30,858 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,469 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 30,858 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,108,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,350,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,397,000 after purchasing an additional 540,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

