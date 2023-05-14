Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lifted by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 14.4% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after buying an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after buying an additional 227,072 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,793,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $136.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.