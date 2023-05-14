Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Manchester Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,448. The company has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.41.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

