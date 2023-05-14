Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,497 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.05. 7,703,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,514,705. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

