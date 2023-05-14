Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 162,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.32. The stock had a trading volume of 927,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,140. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.55. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

