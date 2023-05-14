Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,230 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

