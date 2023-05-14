Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 391 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 315,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62,106 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 185,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,920 shares of company stock valued at $42,540,839. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:K opened at $70.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

