Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $800,000 Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

