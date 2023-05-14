Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 0.3 %

CTAS opened at $474.36 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $478.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $451.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.11.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.