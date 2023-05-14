Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after buying an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after purchasing an additional 305,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,443,000 after purchasing an additional 281,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,980,000 after purchasing an additional 237,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,266,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.59. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.