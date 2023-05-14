Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,991 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 158.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,991 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,402,194 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 122.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,594 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 372.1% during the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $27,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $16.23 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Insider Activity

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lee Rivas purchased 71,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at $999,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

