Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,463 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

NYSE:NVO opened at $171.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $387.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

