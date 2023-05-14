Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Given New $1.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCSA. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vacasa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $331.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $218.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 66.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $157,427.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 651,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 464,214 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 10,893,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,442,000 after buying an additional 5,446,548 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Vacasa by 178.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vacasa

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.