Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban One by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban One by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Urban One by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Urban One by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 72,594 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Urban One by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Urban One stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.24. Urban One has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

