Uniswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.98 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.98 billion and $26.75 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $5.16 or 0.00019135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00308201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013192 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000863 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003710 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.12851462 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 676 active market(s) with $29,561,350.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.