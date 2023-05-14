Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.30. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 3,830,976 shares traded.

Unique Fabricating Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.49.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

