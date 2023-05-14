Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $54.21 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.