UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 131,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,702 shares of company stock worth $3,240,563 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 50.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 480,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 161,691 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 44.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 135,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

UFPT stock opened at $148.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.78. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $151.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

