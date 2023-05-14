U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,213,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,027 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 0.6% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $52,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,256 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,150 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,599.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

