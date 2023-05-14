Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $5.18 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,579 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $233.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $244.92.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

