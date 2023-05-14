Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 918 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

